WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) recently renewed the
Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Reform Caucus in the 117th Congress, highlighting the group's mission to bring greater oversight to federal prisons and address the systemic issues within the BOP system.
The announcement came after the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released its 2021 report, "Opportunities Exist to Better Analyze Staffing Data and Improve Employee Wellness Programs." Keller said the findings from this report showed inconsistencies within the BOP's data collection systems and an inability to use this data to improve agency policies and operations. Specifically, Keller noted concerns with the BOP's staffing methodology, its plan for identifying staffing shortages, and agency retention issues.
"As the chair of the BOP Reform Caucus, my priority is to ensure the health and safety of the heroes who operate and secure our federal prisons every day, as well as the inmates housed in these facilities, and the communities across our nation impacted by BOP policies," Keller said. "In light of the GAO's findings, it's clear that this bipartisan caucus is needed now more than ever to identify shortcomings in the BOP's operations and work collaboratively to correct course. Moreover, addressing the BOP's failed policies during the COVID-19 pandemic which put our corrections officers and the communities they serve at risk is just the beginning of this caucus' important work to increase accountability and transparency within the BOP and hold its leadership in Washington, D.C. accountable. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this caucus to deliver real, bipartisan results."
