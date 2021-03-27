KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg Area High School senior and two junior class members were recently named to All Eastern music ensembles.
Senior Chenchen Gu (orchestra) and juniors Liam Cummings and Ryan Shabahang (both chorus) first had to qualify for state orchestra or chorus a year ago. The students were joined virtually with All Eastern students from about a dozen eastern states, the District of Columbia and some European Union nations.
All Eastern ensembles are only named every other year, said Andrew Jones, Lewisburg orchestra director.
Ordinarily, teachers would accompany students to orchestral or choral gatherings, but not this year due to restrictions amid the pandemic. Auditioning was also more complex as selections had to be recorded at home, a fact which also made judging more difficult.
"There is nothing like hearing it live," said Jonathan Walz, Lewisburg choral director. "When you have to hear a reproduction, you have distortion and you end up losing tone quality and the timbre of the voice."
Walz noted some Pennsylvania schools were only working remotely, which may have reduced the size of field. However, the honor of being named was still noteworthy.
"It is a unique opportunity," Walz said. "It is rare to be chosen to do this, we are fortunate that we have three attending this year."
Jones said an All Eastern concert will be made up of edited video and may be completed by the end of April. Walz added that each student would have been recorded separately, making the job of mixing dozens of tracks and video a challenge.
Gu played violin while Cummings and Shabahang were each Bass 1 choral singers.
