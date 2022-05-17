MILTON — Joe Moralez, vice president of Milton Borough Council and former mayoral candidate, appeared on Fox New Friday, May 13, to discuss what undecided Republican voters are looking for in the candidates for today’s primary election.
“Inflation and gas prices are a huge issue for central Pennsylvanians, and I’m sure all Americans. I need to know that the candidate, or from any candidate, inflation and gas prices are going to be at the top of their priority,” Moralez told America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer on Friday morning. “I don’t live in D.C., my neighbors drive tractors, pickup trucks, the mom drives a minivan. Gas prices are a huge factor.”
Moralez, who told Fox News that he was leaning towards candidate Mehmet Oz for Senate, said on Monday that energy independence is key to mitigating gas price increases from oil supply issues caused by conflicts like the war in Ukraine.
“I’m hopeful that whatever candidate wins is about energy independence, not only for Pennsylvania but for the country as well,” Moralez said.
“I need one of those candidates to say, ‘These are at the top of our list,’ and lay out a plan on how to do it.
“Whether that’s getting rid of the red tape that fracking companies go through in Pennsylvania, or allowing he Keystone Pipeline to go through, those sorts of initiatives are the things I want to see.”
More broadly, Moralez said he wants a candidate who speaks to the needs of Republican voters.
“In Pennsylvania, we have some division in the Republican Party,” he said. “It’s not the traditional fight between Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and the rest of us. It’s establishment Republicans who are not speaking to Republican voters.
“We Pennsylvanians don’t want candidates who are self serving; we need good leadership, good conservative values, good fiscal policy, good employment, good gas prices, safe elections, good for our military and good for our boys in blue.”
Moralez will be back on Fox News at 3 today to speak more about these issues with Martha MacCallum. He added that he is thankful for the opportunity to voice his opinion and represent rural Pennsylvanian voters.
“It really shows that Fox is trying to get the perspective of the rural common person instead of the usual people we see like the specialists and political scientists,” Moralez said. “I’m really grateful for it, I think it’s awesome, and I hope more is in the works. It’s giving a voice to the average Joe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.