State museum names new director

Angelica Docog

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has appointed Angelica Docog to the role of director of The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

As director, Docog will oversee the general administration of operations and programs at the museum. Docog’s daily duties call for the supervision of the museum’s staff and collections management, including storage, exhibition, security, and acquisition, as well as fiscal oversight and planning.

