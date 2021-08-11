MIFFLINBURG — Michelle Huey, community office manager of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, Downtown Lewisburg, was one of four students who achieved honor student status from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s 2021 Virtual Advanced School of Banking, July 18-23, 2021.
Honor students are selected based on outstanding work on six home extension problems’ cumulative scores.
Huey has served the banking industry for over five years. As a community office manager, she manages the daily operations of the branch, sustains customer relations and promotes community involvement.
