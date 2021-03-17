LEWISBURG — Thanks to the work of a local dog club, a young autistic girl's dog is being trained to assist her with various behaviors.
The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club works to solidify the bond between canines and their handlers, and this is especially important when it comes to a therapy dog/handler team. Therapy, service, emotional support dogs are used for a wide variety of reasons, but for one girl in the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club, Samantha Mohler, her canine is learning how to manage behaviors that result from autism.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual-5 defines autism as a developmental disability that impacts social behavior and communication. Autism can look many different ways as it is a disability that falls on a spectrum of behaviors. Mohler is diagnosed with autism and is a member of the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club. Samantha, her mom, Rachel, her sister, Emily, and her canine, Artimus, show up every week to train Artimus in basic and intermediate obedience skills so he is ready to assist Samantha when behaviors arise.
These behaviors include, but are not limited to: “stimming”, meltdowns, and disruptive vocalizations. Samantha’s canine may eventually be able to assist Samantha by licking or nudging her when repetitive behaviors occur or getting a caregiver when she needs help. Service dogs are able to help improve social interactions and relationships, expand communication, increase interest in activities, and decrease stress within family units.
Samantha and her family, along with the rest of the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club, use a technique called positive reinforcement to teach the dogs the skills that they need to know in order to be a successful canine companion. This means that acceptable behaviors are rewarded, usually with treats or praise, and other behaviors are ignored.
Club members not you should hit or use excessive force with your canine. Training is an ongoing process that does not only occur at class. Training with your canine should occur in short 10- to 15-minute increments several times throughout every day, to keep your dog engaged and to avoid frustration on your part or for your dog.
Training should be fun and consistency is key, according to the club.
The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club has Therapy, Hospice and First Response Teams on call. The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club meets Monday evenings with an educational dog walk at 6 p.m. and training running from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The club is nonprofit and will except donations to help continue its services. The club president is Cindy Yoder and vice president is Nicole Hockenberry. A new basic and intermediate training class will be starting April 5.
Contact Yoder at 570-966-1829 or by email at cindyyoder54@yahoo.com. The club has a Facebook page as well.
