NORTHUMBERLAND – Following a rock slide earlier in the week, on Thursday, Nov. 19, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., began moving debris from Route 11, PennDOT reported.
The contractor is will continue debris removal through the weekend. The roadway is expected to be closed through Tuesday, Nov. 24.
On Nov. 16, approximately 7,500 tons of rock fell onto all four lanes of Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County, due to heavy rain. Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed between Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County and Continental Boulevard in Danville, Montour County.
A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is in place.
