TURBOTVILLE — In order to mitigate energy costs in the Warrior Run School District, the school board during a Tuesday committee session reviewed a presentation on the possibility of adding solar panels to its schools.
The presentation was made by Envinity Inc., along with BAI Group LLC.
Envinity would handle installation of the solar panels, while BAI Group would manage financial aspects of the project.
Envinity’s manager of commercial solar development, Cam Willison, discussed two design options, and a potential solar power purchase agreement (PPA).
A PPA is a financial agreement in which a developer installs, owns and operates an energy system on the customer’s property. The developer then sells the host customer the generated power at a fixed rate. The lower electricity price offsets the customer’s purchase of electricity from the grid while the developer receives the income from these sales of electricity.
Along with the addition of solar panels, EV (electric vehicle) chargers could be added to the school as well.
The first option is 100% coverage with a roof mount array on the currently under-construction Warrior Run Elementary School, and a ground mount array on the soon-to-be shuttered Turbotville Elementary school grounds.
This PPA base would be at a rate of 0.06 kilowatt-hours at a 1.5% annual escalator for a term of 25 years.
If EV chargers are added, the rate would be .062 kilowatt-hours at a 1.5% annual escalator for a term of 25 years.
The second option is 85% coverage, with a roof mount array on the new elementary school and a ground mount array on the grounds of Turbotville elementary. The main difference between the two options is that the second option is more reserved in its coverage due to some uncertainties about where panels could possibly be placed at the Turbotville school.
This PPA base would be at a rate of .062 kilowatt-hours at a 1.5% annual escalator for a term of 25 years.
If EV chargers are added, the rate would be .064 kilowatt-hours at a 1.5% annual escalator for a term of 25 years.
The school board made no decisions on whether or not it would proceed with a solar power project.
The WRAP (Warrior Run Assistance Program) team presented to the board. WRAP is a program that attempts to assist kids in dealing with drugs, alcohol, behavioral, trauma and mental health issues in order to break away barriers for learning.
WRAP consists of both faculty and students and is hoping to increase their membership throughout the schools.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Theresa Bartholomew gave a presentation on a school climate survey that was done within the schools in October.
The survey measured a safe and respectful school climate, academic rigor, peer social and emotional learning and student support.
The meeting ended with an executive session.
