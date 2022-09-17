WEST MILTON — The decline in church attendance following the COVID-19 pandemic has cause many churches to shutter their doors.
That was the reasoning Michael Roan of Michael T. Roan Real Estate, gave as to the closing and upcoming sale of the former West Milton United Methodist Church.
The church is to be auctioned off by Roan at noon Saturday, Oct. 1.
Roan believes several factors come into play with the closings of so many small churches across the state. He's sold 14 Methodist churches, and currently has four more churches to sell.
Along with the West Milton Church, Roan is also auctioning the Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church. That church will be sold at 3 p.m. Oct. 1.
Roan believes youth are not involved at these churches anymore, and most attendees are usually seniors. Without the younger generations coming up, churches face a bleak future.
According to Roan, he attends a small Methodist church near Trout Run had only six attendees at its last Sunday worship service. He says his church pays $15,000 a year to be a part of the Methodist Church.
That doesn't include utilities, grounds upkeep and salaries for church officials.
"My hope is that another church would buy the (West Milton) property," he said.
In any case, the property could be used for any organization that needs a large gathering place. For instance, he sold a church in Bedford to a Community Theater League after its building burned.
Another church was sold to be a wedding venue, and another was sold to be used as a food bank.
Roan says he's had several showings of the property in West Milton.
"It's a million-dollar property which someone could get at a good price," he said.
Roan's worked with realtors, and gives a realtor 2% of the profit of the sale if their client purchases the property.
The pews to the pulpit will be sold with the property, located at 310 High St.
The sale includes the sanctuary and banquet hall, which is 6,000 square feet. The church has leaded stained glass windows, central air, paved parking lots and public utilities.
Terms include the property to be sold at $30,000 or more, with trustees confirmation if less. A Cashiers or certified check — written to Roan Real Estate — or $6,000 cash is required at time of auction as down payment. A 10% buyer's premium charge must be paid by purchaser as part of purchase price. Settlement will be 45 days from sale date, upon delivery of clear deed.
