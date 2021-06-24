SEPTEMBER — The 42nd annual Market Street Festival will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Selinsgrove.
Entertainment for the day will include the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band, Selinsgrove Dance Studio and Burns Tae Kwan Do. The eighth annual Snader Strong 5K will be held as part of the festivities.
Parking will be available at the Selinsgrove High School on Broad Street with a free shuttle servicing to the festival site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.