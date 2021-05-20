Classifications
Girls 2A: Bloomsburg, Canton, Central Columbia, CMVT, Danville, East Juniata, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Loyalsock, Meadowbrook, Midd-West, Millville, Milton, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, NP-Mansfield, NE Bradford, Northumberland Christian, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Towanda, Troy, Warrior Run, Wellsboro, Williamson, Wyalusing
Girls 3A: Athens, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Williamsport
Boys 2A: Bloomsburg, Canton, Central Columbia, East Juniata, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Meadowbrook, Midd-West, Millville, Milton, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, NP-Mansfield, NE Bradford, Northumberland Christian, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Towanda, Troy, Warrior Run, Wellsboro, Williamson, Wyalusing
Boys 3A: CMVT, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Williamsport
Area best from sections
Top-four, PHAC and NTL league meets
Girls
4x800 relay: 1. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) 9:49.28; 2. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Kyra Binney, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone), 9:55.96; 3. Montoursville 10:01.63; 4. Danville 10:05.58
4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone) 4:07.15; 2. Hughesville, 4:08.72; 3. Selinsgrove, 4:08.83; 4. Central Columbia, 4:08.88
400 relay: 1. Williamsport, 50.38; 2. Selinsgrove, 50.27; 3. Bloomsburg, 50.33; 4. Southern Columbia (Karly Renn, Myranda Malacusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret) 51.74
100H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.93; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.44; 3. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16.49; 4. Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel, 16.82
300H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 46.74; 2. Charly Schlauch, BLoomsburg, 47.42; 3. Madeline Ikeler, 48.24; 4. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 48.34
100: Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 12.69; 2. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.79; 3. Jorden Moten, Shikellamy, 12.85; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 13.04
200: 1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.03; 2. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.32; 3. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 26.48; 4. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 26.54
400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.76; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.97; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:00.93; 4. Maggie Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:01.09
800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:19.36; 2. Aubrey Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 2:22.17; 3. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:25.55; 4. Leah Walter, Milton, 2:26.43
1,600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:16.88; 2. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 5:23.97; 3. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:24.68; 4. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:26.22
3,200: 1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:48.79 2. Grace Petrick, Danville, 11:53.19 3. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:53.64; 4. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 12:09.29
High jump: 1. Charlize Slusser, Williamson, 5-2; 2: Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; 3T. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock; Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 4-10
Long jump: 1. Charlize Slusser, Williamson, 16-11; 2. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock, 16-1.75; 3T. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg; Mya Thompson, Athens, 16-1.5
Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 34-11.25; 2. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, 33-10; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 33-0.5; Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 32.4-5
Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 121-3; 2. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel, 112-6; 3. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run, 110-3; 4. Briannan Eckard, Danville, 107-0
Shot put: 1. Luseane Ma'afu, Williamsport, 35-2.75; 2. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 34-10.75; 3. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 34-9; 4. Cailie Fish, Danville, 33-3.5
Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 127-0; 2. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 126-8; 3. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 119-1; 4. Enya Green-Pratt, Williamsport, 113-8
Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, Southern Columbia, 11-3; 2. Analise Bond, Selinsgrove, 11-6; 3. Sarah Bower, Bloomsburg, 10-6; 4. Emma Branowicz, Shikellamy, 10-3
Boys
4x800 relay: 1. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Nick Krohn, Evan Klinger, Doughlas Houser) 8:11.62; 2. Hughesville, 8:13.38; 3. Williamsport, 8:20.43; 4. Shikellamy 8:26.98
4x400 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Jake Davis, Jake Rose, Bareden Wisloski, Gavin Garcia) 3:25.34; 2. Shamokin, 3:27.54; 3. Lewisburg, 3:30.38; 4. Williamsport, 3:35.73
4x100 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Gavin Garcia, Jake Rose, Jake Davis, Braden Wisloski) 42.89; 2. Williamsport, 44.04; 3. Shikellamy, 44.87; 4. Shamokin, 45.22
100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 11.2; 2. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 11.44; 3. Nasir Heard, Bloosmburg, 11.52; 4.Ry'mer Brown, Williamsport, 11.59
200: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 22.0; Bradeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 22.28; 3. Cam Michaels, Lewisburg, 22.68; 4. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 22.95
400: 1. Billy Delbaugh, Shamokin, 48.74; 2. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 50.88; 3. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 51.3; 4. Ronan Serrano, Bloomsburg, 51.48
800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:58.33; 2. Gianluca Perrone, Lewisburg, 2:00.66; 3. Elijah Adams, Lewisburg, 2:02.79; 4. Seth Neal, Williamson, 2:03.93
1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 4:26.55; 2. Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg, 4:29.50; 3. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:35.92; 4. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 4:41.26
3,200: 1. J. Henry Lyon, Williamsport, 9:29.22; 2. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:42.27; 3. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 9:47.25; 4. Alan Daniel, Lewisburg, 9:53.36
High jump: 1T. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run/Marcus Moyer, Shamokin/Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 6-0; 4T. Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel/Grady Cobb, Wyalusing, 5-10
Long jump: 1. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalsuing, 22-8.5; 2. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 21-9; 3. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 21-6.5; 4. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 21-1.5
Triple jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 44-5; 2. Jagger Dressler, Danville, 44-5; 3. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 42-3; 4. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 41-7.75
Discus: 1. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 149-1; 2. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 141-11; 3. Ahser Ellis, Athens, 141-10; 4. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 134-1
Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 51-5 2. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 48-3; 3. Asher Ellis, Athens, 46-5.75; 4. Garret Carter, Central Columbia, 46-3
Javelin: 1. Kayden Riley, Danville, 168-3; 2. Asher Ellis, Athens, 166-1; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 157-3; 4. Gavin Livermore, Montoursville,156-10
Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 15-0; 2. Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 13-6; 3T. Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run; Aaron Williams, Bloomsburg, 12-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.