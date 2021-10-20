NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute has announced the 2021-2022 School Year Officers of the Council of Presidents.
This year’s Council of Presidents’ Leading Officers, elected by the program presidents, are: President Josiah Foss, carpentry student from Selinsgrove School District; Vice President Tyler Martin, welding student from Selinsgrove School District; Secretary Noah Zechman, masonry student from Shikellamy School District; and Treasurer Germaine Whilby, wood design technology student from Selinsgrove School District.
SUN Tech has 18 program areas, each of which has class officers. The president and vice president from each program form what is known as the SUN Tech Council of Presidents. The Council of Presidents meet at least monthly to discuss student and school events and concerns. Much of their work involves coordinating and hosting community service events, such as a recent activity which aimed to raise $2,000 for breast cancer awareness, prevention and advocacy.
SUN Area Technical Institute is a one-year, all-day program for students from Snyder, Union and Northumberland County school districts.
