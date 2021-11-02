LEWISBURG — The director of an upcoming production of a well-known drama said it would be largely true to the original with some interesting adaptations.
The RiverStage Community Theatre staging of “Reginald Rose’s 12 Angry Men” adapted by Sherman Sergel will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets available at the door or via 570-989-0848 and www.riverstagetheatre.org.
Director Derek Scott said the “12” of the well-known jury room drama would be played by six males and six females with the guard played by a male. Scott said the casting and script subtly lent itself to contemporary themes.
“You have a jury that seems to have not much diversity,” Scott observed. “But there is in terms of their ideology and different ways of thinking.”
Scott said the role of Juror Number 10, perhaps the most biased on the panel, will be played by a woman (Ellen McCormick). Juror Number 5, a younger person raised in a slum environment, would also be played by a woman.
“There are certain different things but we are sticking to the script,” Scott added. “I don’t want to say we are doing it 1960s (style), but in terms of dress and certain little things we give it that air. But it could be something that is going on right now.”
A mom and daughter, Maggie Bertrand and Cassidy Bertrand (Juror Number 5 and Juror Number 7, respectively), were cast as jurors at odds with one another during deliberations.
“It’s really cool to sitting next to (Cassidy) and getting to be on the other side of the obnoxious character,” noted Maggie Bertrand. “Getting to spar with her is really fun.”
The Bertrand family recently moved to the area from Las Vegas, Nev. Cassidy recalled getting involved in drama at school and church but it was the first time she has acted with her mom.
Juror Number 4 (Richard McCarty) has actually served on a jury. He called it an interesting experience somewhat like “12 Angry Men.”
“It was a domestic abuse case against a woman,” McCarty said. “It was kind of this story. Everybody thought she was guilty. But I raised a bunch of questions about it and eventually she was found not guilty.”
McCarty recalled the trial was in California and took three days to complete. But the state failed to prove the guilt of the defendant “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Other cast members include Maggie Able (Juror Number 1), Storm Pryor (Juror Number 2), Jason Kriner (Juror Number 3), Ruthie Kraus (Juror Number 6), Paul Withrow (Juror Number 8), Fred Hooper (Juror Number 9), Andrew Confair (Juror Number 11), Ian Keefer (Juror Number 12) and Ralph Sayers (Bailiff).
Sets and lighting were designed by Scott, Andrew Shaffer and Stefan Eisenhower with costume design by Cynthia Shaffer and stage management by Emily Bowen.
