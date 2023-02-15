Dave Keyes to highlight Mardi Gras celebration

WILLIAMSPORT — A Fat Saturday Mardi Gras celebration will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.
The sounds of Mardi Gras and New Orleans music begin with the Doug McMinn Band, with New York City multi-awarded Dave Keyes on piano.
Keyes performs worldwide with his own band, and solo, but also is in demand as a featured piano player.
Keyes is a three-time Blues Music Award nominee and is currently nominated for the 2023 prestigious award. He won the International Blues Challenge in 2000.
Keyes’ resume includes an extensive history on Broadway and TV music credits, which include a six-year run as the conductor for the Grammy winning “Smokey Joe’s Café” and most recently directing “Rock and Roll Man” based on the life of Alan Freed.
McMinn will appear with bandmates Joel B. Vincent on drums and Bill Stetz on bass.
Tickets for the event will be available for purchase at the door.
