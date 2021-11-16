LEWISBURG — A presentation by Philadelphia quilter and musician Eliza Hardy Jones will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The event is free to the public but advance registration is required via lewisburgartscouncil.com/quilt or by phone at 570-238-7572. It has been co-sponsored by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of the Susquehanna Valley and the Lewisburg Arts Council.
The presentation will feature folk music from the American Appalachian and Russian Arctic traditions, visuals and "song quilts" by Jones. Facial covering will be required.
