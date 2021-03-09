State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:47 p.m. March 5 in the parking lot of Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Violet Dietz, 88, of Richfield, was leaving a parking stall when it struck a legally parked 2010 Jeep Patriot, then fled without stopping.
Surveillance footage allegedly identified Dietz.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man allegedly altered prices on merchandise on multiple occasions at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Brian Swank, 55, was identified via surveillance, which allegedly showed him altering price markers on multiple items, including men’s socks valued at $11.47, a 12-piece camping set valued at $28.43, leggings valued at $4.44, men’s flannel shirt valued at $15.97, hooded sweatshirt valued at $9.94, fleece pants valued at $5.98, gym apparel valued at $24.88, clothing valued at $44.73, apple slices valued at $4.98, ribeye steaks valued at $35.37, Tide Pods valued at $21.44, a sheet valued at $8.94 and household goods valued at $16.41.
Found property
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a black LG cellphone was found at 3:24 p.m. March 8 at 81 Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer at 7:08 p.m. March 7 along Route 15 north, north of exit 158, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Shelley M. Oullette, 61, of Penfield, N.Y., was traveling in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway. Ouellette was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following an alleged hit-and-run crash at 8:24 a.m. Feb. 22 along Route 15 north, south of Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a northbound vehicle in the left lane passed a 2008 Mercury Mariner driven by Briana M. Lentkowski, 25, of State College, then struck the front left side of the Mercury as it went into the right lane, causing the Mercury right and into a guide rail.
Hit and run
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A green vehicle is suspected of a hit-and-run crash at 8 p.m. March 6 along Cemetery Hill Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The vehicle went north and east off the roadway, struck a mailbox and fled northbound, troopers noted.
Harassment
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an inactive domestic and cited a Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. March 7 along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County. Kristin Rockey, 34, allegedly came home highly intoxicated and attacked a 35-year-old Williamsport man with her purse and attacked him again in the bedroom, ripping his shirt. Rockey will be cited with two summary offenses, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to a 1973 Chrysler New Yorker.
Troopers said the damage was reported at 9 a.m. March 6 at 152 Boak Ave., Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The vehicle belongs to Dale Drake, 42, of Hughesville.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Three persons left Buffalo Wild Wings without paying their bill, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. March 1 at the restaurant located at 25 Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The bill came to $73.08.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
SOUTH CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Berwick man was charged after troopers stopped his vehicle for alleged violations at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 6 along Route 11 and Lows Road, South Center Township, Columbia County.
Christopher Czajkowski, 48, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and charges were filed after a blood draw, police reported.
