Watsontown couple ready to adopt

WATSONTOWN — Celestial Klinger wants children to know that special needs are no reason to feel held back.
“There is a reason they are here. They are a miracle that God created,” said Klinger.
Klinger and her husband Robert are ready to be parents. Born with spina bifida and in a wheelchair, Klinger is unable to give birth but desires to have a newborn of her own.
“I would really like to experience those milestones,” explained Klinger. “It's always been in our hearts to have a child and adopt one because my husband is adopted.”
The couple has been married for six years.
"It is so important to us because we want to give a ch ild a save and loving home to grow up in," Klinger said. "My husband was adopted, so it holds a special place in our hearts."
Klinger is a teacher at SUMMIT Early Learning Center, working with special needs children.
“We are very open to special needs children because I live that," she said. "I want them to see that they can do anything that anybody else can, just in a different way.”
Klinger and her husband are foster parents. Previously, they fostered three babies and a toddler. Soon, a baby boy will be coming to their home, whom they hope to adopt.
The couple is willing to adopt from foster, but this comes with its own set of challenges.
Foster kids often go back to their birth parents
“It’s not an easy process," she said. "It can be really heartbreaking.”
“We know foster care is reunification. But when your heart wants to adopt so much and it’s babies you can attach to, or any child for that matter, it hurts really bad,” said Klinger.
She says prospective parents should “keep your mind and your heart open because (the adoption process) can be brutal.”
Despite the pain, Klinger is willing to keep trying.
“No matter what amount of time you were put with us, you were put here for a reason,” said Klinger when talking of past foster children.
The cost of adoption is one of Klinger’s worries.
“For straight adoption, it can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000,” she said.
The Klingers have a connected support system through family and Christ Wesleyan Church of Milton.
“I’ve been there my entire life," she said, Christ Wesleyan. "So our church family is like our own family.”
To support the expenses that come with adoption, a Build-a-Bear fundraiser to support the Klingers will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at The Well Coffeehouse at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Those attending should pre-register in order for enough kits to be reserved. Pre-registration can be completed by emailing jnikodemsky@aol.com.
Those wishing to support the Klingers in their adoption goals may do so on their Facebook page, Rob&Celest’s Adoption Journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.