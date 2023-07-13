LEWISBURG — More than 20,000 items will be up for grabs as the Public Library for Union County hosts one of its most popular annual fundraisers in which attendees typically form a long line at the door waiting for it to start.
The library’s annual book sale will be held Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 19-21, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22.
The sale will feature sorted hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres, for all ages.
Library Director Toby Schwartzman said the sale is an important fundraiser for the library.
“State and county funds only comprise 33% of the library’s revenue it needs to operate,” Schwartzman said. “We rely heavily on fundraising and private contributions to keep the doors open and to serve our community with top-notch library service.
“Our book sale volunteers are instrumental in accomplishing that, and I highly encourage everyone to attend the sale. You will definitely find something to enjoy, and you’ll be supporting the library.”
While the library has a long history of hosting book sales, the current version has been held annually at the church since 2005.
Schwartzman said the Faith Lutheran Church is air-conditioned and has an accessible entrance for those planning to browse through the books that are for sale.
Books can be purchased for $25 per bag, with bags provided by the library.
Schwartzman said donations for the book sale are still being accepted.
“We gladly accept donations of gently used books and DVDs at the library during our regular business hours,” he said. “For large donations, please call ahead and we will make sure to have staff available to assist. Items we cannot accept include damaged, soiled, or moldy books; Reader’s Digest condensed books; newspapers and magazines; encyclopedias; textbooks older than five years; and CDs and VHS tapes.”
For more information call the library at 570-523-1172.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
