LEWISBURG — Ring in the New Year with bubbles, a dance party, bubble wrap “fireworks,” noise makers, party hats, and arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 31, at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
Advance ticket purchases are required. Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
