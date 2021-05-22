LEWISBURG — Zach Phillips, 20, made the most of his first two years since graduating from Milton Area High School.
Phillips, a recent graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, earned an associates degree in business administration and cyber security. The academic program was accredited by the National Security Agency and the US Department of Homeland Security.
Phillips, nominated by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12), graduated with magna cum laude honors. He was also commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve from one of the few institutions authorized to do so.
"I didn't want to settle for the regular college experience, just drifting through," Phillips said. "I wanted to call myself to a higher purpose. I always looked back to doing sports and trying hard in classes."
Phillips credited his high school coaches in football and track as well as Debra Bleistein, a Milton business teacher, for positive motivation. But he admitted the first few days at Valley Forge were difficult.
"They kind of break you first then build you up. It is like the military," Phillips said. "All my teachers helped me and explained (we) had a really good opportunity. I had some business teachers who were really influential."
He eventually got used to rising at 5 a.m. after late nights of studying. Nearly half of his fellow first-year students dropped out, illustrating the rigor of the Valley Forge program.
Phillips' areas of study included cyber security, a topic in the news now more than ever. Courses included an introduction, programming course and a third course to wrap up what's been learned.
Expertise in the field could be used in all sorts of investigations including looking into hacking.
"You use programs like Monitor," he said. "Basically, everyone who is using (a) network system, you can see what they are connected to and how long they are on it. It is a way to control a web space."
Phillips said Syracuse University will be the next stop where he plans to major in economics, complete basic officer training, then have a civilian life while continuing to serve in the Army Reserve. There is also a possibility of active duty.
Phillips noted his grandfather, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, and his uncle pinned bars on him on graduation day. He is the son of the Rev. Ricky Phillips and Karen of the Lewisburg area.
