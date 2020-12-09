LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Department will be closed on Fridays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Refuse normally picked up on Friday, Dec. 25, will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 24, along with Thursday’s regularly scheduled pickups.
Refuse normally picked up on Friday, Jan. 1, will be picked up Thursday, Jan. 31, along with Thursday’s regularly scheduled pickups. Collections on those days will begin at 5:30 a.m.
