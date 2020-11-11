LEWISBURG — Country Cupboard announced it will be closed until Friday to allow for deep cleaning after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Affected employees began to quarantine as soon as they experienced symptoms, according to the company's website, and care was taken to "ensure all of our surfaces are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, as they have been every day since we reopened during this pandemic."
The closure will affect the annual veterans breakfast and Ladies Night Out, the website noted.
The closure affects the restaurant and shops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.