If you’re a regular reader of this space, you know I love automobile racing history.
This weekend marks a milestone event for a race which many consider to be the second most prestigious in the world.
While the Indy 500 is widely considered to be the world’s most famous race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans trails closely behind as the second-most prestigious.
This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the fabled French motor race. Of note, this is not the 100th running of the event.
Le Mans was not contested in 1936 due to a worker strike, or in 1940 through 1948 due to World War II.
The French team, with drivers Andre Lagache and Rene Leonard, won the inaugural running of the French classic, in 1923.
Tom Kristensen is known as Mr. Le Mans as he has been an overall winner of the race a record nine times, with his wins falling between 1997 and 2013. Jacky Ickx is second on the win list, with six overall victories; followed by five-time race winners Derek Bell, Frank Biela and Emanuele Pirro.
The first driver calling the U.S. home to win the race was Luigi Chinetti. He teamed with British driver Peter Mithcel-Thomson to win the 1949 event.
Other drivers calling the U.S. home to win at Le Mans overall include Carroll Shelby, Masten Gregory, Dan Gurney, AJ Foyt, Hurley Haywood, Bill Whttington, Don Whittington, Al Holbert, Price Cobb and Davy Jones.
While other U.S. drivers have claimed class victories at Le Mans — most notably Jordan Taylor with Corvette in 2015 and Ben Keating in the GTE AM division in 2022 — Jones’ win with Porsche in 1996 marked the most recent time that a U.S.-born driver has won at Le Mans.
Interestingly enough, Jones finished second to Buddy Lazier in the 1996 edition of the Indy 500.
Three drivers who call the U.S. home have a legitimate shot at claiming an overall win on Sunday, most notably Dane Cameron. He will join Denmark’s Michael Christensen and French driver Frederick Makowicki in piloting a Penske Porsche.
Other U.S. drivers entered in the top class are Gustavo Menezes and former IndyCar driver Ryan Briscoe, who was born in Australia and is now a U.S. citizen.
Drivers of note entered in the top class include Ganassi Racing’s Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon.
The Toyota team is heavily favored to win. Sebastein Buemi, Bendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa won the event last year. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez will be sharing the sister Toyota this weekend.
A number of U.S. drivers will be competing in various other divisions this weekend, including Juan Manuel Correa, Rodrigo Sales, Joshua Pierson, George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Ryan Hardiwck, Michael Dinan, Keating, PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Scott Huffaker, Jeff Segal and Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson’s entry in this year’s race is notable for various reasons. He’ll be sharing a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro with former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button and road racing star Mike Rockenfeller.
The Camaro is entered in a special Garage 56 category, and is the only car competing in that division, meaning that Johnson can’t win or lose.
Garage 56 is a special category designed simply to showcase other motorsports technology. The Camaro will be a modified version of the car which competes in the NASCAR Cup series.
This is also the perfect category for Johnson to be competing in. A seven-time NASCAR champion, racing for him has become more about just driving, than winning.
He largely struggled for two years as an IndyCar driver, and his three NASCAR appearances this season have ended in crashes as he’s struggled to adapt the new-style car, with the back marker team he co-owns.
Johnson is an incredible ambassador for the sport, and it will be great to see him driving at Le Mans simply because he always wanted to compete in the race.
As long as he avoids on-track trouble, this is the kind of event Johnson should be racing in in the twilight of his career. He’s out there for the love of the sport, and it doesn’t matter that he can’t claim a win.
Two NASCAR-backed entries competed at Le Mans in 1976, one featuring father-son drivers Hershel and Doug McGriff, the other featuring Dick Brooks, Dick Hutcherson and Marcel Mignot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.