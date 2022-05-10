District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Hydia T. Shavers, 36, of Lewisburg, entered guilty pleas to violate hazard regulations and investigation by officer/duty of operator.
• Meghan J. Taner, 21, of Lewisburg, was guilty of carry false identification card (minor).
• Corin M. Robel, 34, of New Berlin, was guilty of driving unregistered vehicle.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held for court was scheduled for Monday, July 25 in Union County Court.
Preliminary hearings
• Colton J. Bleyer, 24, of Beaver Springs, waived misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and DUI controlled substance alcohol/drugs to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license, driving with a blood alcohol content of .02 or greater while license suspended, duties at a stop sign and signal improperly were also waived.
• Dareian L. Young, 29, of Harrisburg, waived counts of misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana small amount personal use to court. Summary allegations of careless driving and disregard traffic lane single were also waived.
Summary trials
• Steven R. Ziegler, 46, of Williamstown, entered guilty pleas to disregard traffic lane (single), driving at safe speed and driving without a license. Counts of driving license suspended pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1-2nd violation, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident or damage to vehicle and accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property were withdrawn.
• Ezekiel M. Rodarte, 46, of White Deer, entered guilty pleas to counts of harassment, subject other to physical contact, exceed 55 mph in other location by 21 mph, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, failure to use safety belt (driver and front seat occupent), driving without a license, driving unregistered vehicle, misuse plate and driving while opeator priviledge suspended or revoked.
State Police at Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Keith Bingaman, 54, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:19 p.m. May 7 at Route 405 and Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER — Frederick Wesley, 58, and Kenneth Heimbach, 42, both of White Deer, have been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 6:48 p.m. May 5 at 131 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Heimbach trespassed onto Wesley’s property, resulting in Wesley shoving him to the ground.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — Geisinger Health Systems of Danville reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $375, from a 2019 Ford Escape.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 4 p.m. Feb. 9 and noon May 3 at 206 Main St., Turbotville.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Steven Taylor, 62, of Watsontown, reported someone using his identity to claim unemployment benefits.
The incident occurred between noon March 19 and 10:22 p.m. April 30 along River Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Found drugs
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers are conducting an investigation after a vape cartridge was found at 7:05 a.m. May 4 at 670 File Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:36 p.m. May 5 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Buick Verano driven by William Clark, 89, of Lewisburg, struck the rear of a stopped 2005 Ford 500 driven by 2009 Kia Sportage driven by Tammy McKinney, 58, of Selinsgrove. The Kia was then pushed into the rear of a stopped 2005 Ford 500 driven by Destiny Wertz, 22, of York.
Clark was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was not injured in a crash which occurred at 12:11 p.m. May 7 at the intersection of Paxtonville Road and Paxtonville Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Dodge Challenger driven by Stanley Mowery, 26, of Mifflinburg, lost control and struck a pole. Mowery was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Union County Deed transfers
• Ronald W. Gruneberg estate, Debra A. Gruneberg executor, Bob W. Gruneberg to Bob W. Gruneberg, two properties in Lewisburg, $1 apiece.
• Amish Parikh to Kelly Township, Kelly Township storm water management post construction, no cash consideration.
• Elissa D. Rheam, Elissa A. Snook, Steven N. Snook to CWC Rentals LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paul Lin to Friesens Welding and Manufacturing LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Frederick E. Weiss, Johanna c. Bell, Johanna C. Weiss to Kevin W. McNamara, Jule E. McNamara, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harold D. Bishop revocable trust, Irene Bishop trustee, Kim I. Bishop trustee to Irene Bishop, Kim I.. Bishop, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Adrian N. Mulligan, Megan D. Mulligan to Brandy S. Hoffman Aho, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth B. Reber, Cynthia M. Reber to Sung Park, Chung Park, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larry A. Digan, Judy A. Heimbach to Larry A. Digan, Judy A. Heimbach, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gene L. Lingle, Tracey A. Lingle to Gene L. Lingle, Tracey A. Lingle, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gladys I. Hauck estate, Julia D. Bell executor, Jerry E. Bell executor to Julia D. Bell, Jerry E. Hauck, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Christina L. Oberheim to Christina L. Oberheim, Christine L. Meyer, Shawn P. Meyer, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Brian J. Wise, Autumn Wise to Brandon Chivari, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Seth J. Hershberger, Laura J. Hershberger to Brian Wise, Autumn M. Wise, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Melvin Bickel, Lois A. Bickel to Lewis Township, sewer, $41.76
• John A. Bohn II, Emily A. Bohn to Mark Buraczeski, Jennifer Lynn Buraczeski, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Dev LLC, Amish Mem Parikh to Kelly Township, storm water management main, no cash consideration.
• Sue B. Lindner to Paula L. Shaw, Megan E. Lindner, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Marriage licenses
• Amy Claire Driskell, 29, New Columbia; Travis Eric Empson, 31, New Columbia
• Justin Grant Miller, 43, Allenwood; Tawnya Sue Rice, 49, Allenwood
• Mark Anthony Doresky, 33, New Columbia; Christina Marie Garvey, 30, New Columbia
• Jeremiah Burkholder Martin, 20, Winfield; Aubrey Lanae Byers, 20, Mifflinburg
• Randall William Straub, 71, New Columbia; Glenna Musser Dewalt, 70, Lewisburg
• Maria Louisa Balcells, 41, Lewisburg; Peter Stefan Goff, 55, Lewisburg
• Mary Ellen Funk, 31, Lewisburg; Joshua Aaron Weider, 32, Mifflinburg
• Jadyn Rose Snyder, 20, Mifflinburg; Kenneth Trace Rook, 19, Mifflinburg
• Kim Renee Rowe, 53, Lewisburg; Matthew Charles Benner, 54, Lewisburg
