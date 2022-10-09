New Penn State, Penn College presidents meet

From left, Penn College President Mike Reed and Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi.

 Provided by Cindy D. Meixel/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — The symbiotic relationship between Penn State and Pennsylvania College of Technology was front and center recently, as the new presidents of both institutions underscored their shared mission during a visit in Williamsport.

Penn College President Michael J. Reed welcomed Penn State’s Neeli Bendapudi for a tour of Penn College’s main campus that coincided with the Fall Career Fair, and included informal interaction with students, faculty/staff and community leaders/industry partners.

