New Penn State, Penn College presidents meet

WILLIAMSPORT — The symbiotic relationship between Penn State and Pennsylvania College of Technology was front and center recently, as the new presidents of both institutions underscored their shared mission during a visit in Williamsport.
Penn College President Michael J. Reed welcomed Penn State’s Neeli Bendapudi for a tour of Penn College’s main campus that coincided with the Fall Career Fair, and included informal interaction with students, faculty/staff and community leaders/industry partners.
“You clearly have leaders who get it, you really do. You clearly have a team that really enjoys working together. That’s very, very critical,” Bendapudi told college employees during one of her afternoon get-acquainted sessions. “And I love the vision of your president, who said, ‘We are here to put our students in the most competitive position possible for a successful career.’”
Much of her appreciation for Penn College comes from her background and ongoing engagement with industry, and Bendapudi was impressed by the interaction among students and prospective employers during a Career Fair walk-through in Bardo Gym.
It also stems from being the oldest of three daughters in a family that periodically endured financially hard times in India.
“My own life was transformed through higher education,” said Bendapudi, “The 19th person – and first woman – to hold the position. Higher education is about thinking lofty thoughts. But, like you are doing here, it’s also about putting food on the table, dignity of labor and breaking those cycles of poverty. Because it impacts the individual, it impacts the family, it impacts their community.”
The president related her “ABCs of student success,” which she said were all on obvious display at Penn College: academic preparedness, a sense of belonging and cost containment. “If we can address these things, then we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Why did Bendapudi, in only her fifth month at a university with an $8.4 billion budget and two dozen campuses, choose to spend an entire day in Williamsport?
“This is part and parcel of the land-grant mission of Penn State,” she offered. “We are supposed to do three things, and Penn College does all three. No. 1 is about access and affordability, social mobility through education. The second thing is economic development; unlike other universities, it’s in our charter. And the third thing is research that makes an impact.
“You do research here,” she emphasized. “It’s not research that’s appearing in a peer-reviewed journal, perhaps, but when you say, ‘What’s a better way to teach? What’s a better way to communicate? What is happening in the world of work? Do we need to be offering new courses?’ That’s all research. It’s what we’re studying to find solutions to problems.”
“We are delighted that President Bendapudi could spend an entire day with us here at Penn College, getting a firsthand look at our exceptional labs and facilities, interacting with faculty and staff and – at Career Fair – witnessing the engagement between students and our business and industry partners, a Penn College hallmark,” Reed said. “She is clearly a strong advocate for our unique educational mission, and we welcome the opportunity for additional communication and collaboration.”
Joining Reed and members of his President’s Council for the day’s activities were Zack Moore, Penn State’s vice president for government and community relations (and a member of the Penn College Board of Directors), and Michael Wade Smith, senior vice president and Bendapudi’s chief of staff.
Reed assumed the presidency in July, with the retirement of Davie Jane Gilmour, and Bendapudi has served since Eric J. Barron retired in May.
