Judge Michael H. Sholley, Lewisburg Sentences
• Brent L. Spangler, 57, of Middleburg, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance.
• Danny A. Conde, 22, of Valley Stream, N.Y., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance.
• Skylar S. Moll, 24, of Millmont, received six to 23 months confinement and five years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Violet A. Ivankina, 22, of Winfield, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Eric M. Knepp, 31, of Beaver Springs, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment.
• Jeremy L. Welch, 25, of Selinsgrove, received five years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property. Two felony counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause bodily injury to designated individuals were withdrawn.
• Brandi M. Wertz, 35, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Nikk A. Smith, 29, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to simple assault. A felony count of strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck was dismissed.
• Amanda L. Ashelman, 32, of Wilburton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance.
• Gino A. Dematteo, 22, of Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Tommie Schooley, 26, of Sunbury, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children was dismissed.
• Christopher A. Barton, 24, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor obstruction of administering law or other government function.
• Matthew E. Keister, 37, of Millmont, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Isaiah Newton, 26, of Berwick, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Tyler R. Jenkins, 32, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Kamil Kaniowski, 35, of Baltimore, Md., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Frank Manzano, 26, of Milton, received two years probation for a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• Gurbir Singh, 32, of Easton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Traci J. Thomas, 56, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Ty Turner, 26, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Rene N. Johnson, 24, of Sunbury, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
Plea Court
• Della A. Williams, 84, of New Columbia, entered a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Jaron J. Dorfman, 31, of Jackson, Wyo., entered guilty pleas to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol and related summary counts.
• Douglas W. Beachel, 45, of Fullerton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
• Dakota E. Face, 29, of Pittsburgh, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
State Police At Milton Possession of firearms
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Danville man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of eight long firearms.
Jerris Cutchall, 41, was taken into custody after troopers responded to concerns about Cutchall and found the guns, which he was not to possess. The incident occurred at 10:08 a.m. March 18 at 364 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Cutchall was released from custody after posting 10% of a $20,000 bail.
State Police At Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash with injury
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:11 p.m. March 10 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Skylar Swope, 20, of Middleburg, was traveling northbound in the oncoming traffic lane when it struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eugene Martin, 41, of Mifflinburg. Swope’s car then struck a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Lebanon boy.
Swope and a 17-year-old passenger in her vehicle were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Swope was cited with limitations on overtaking on the left.
One-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old York man escaped injury when troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Accent he was driving left the roadway in rainy conditions.
Troy Aldinger was traveling at 4:48 p.m. March 19 along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County when troopers said his Hyundai left the roadway and struck a guide rail. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Lorie Berge, 47, of Selinsgrove, reported scratches being made to the license plate and quarter panel of her 2016 Ford Escape.
The incident occurred between midnight March 19 and 4 p.m. March 20 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A license plate holder valued at $20 and a decorative license plate valued at $45 were reported to be stolen from a 2018 Volkswagen.
Ines Cruz Lopez, 26, of Shamokin Dam, reported the theft occurring between midnight March 15 and 1 p.m. March 16 at 1394 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 35-year-old Beaver Springs woman has been charged with harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 7:21 p.m. March 20 along Middle Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the woman struck a 15-year-old Beaver Springs girl in the face.
Union County Deed transfers
• Grace A. Weidensaul estate, Richard C. Weidensaul executor to Kayleene S. Kauffman, Diane L. Harter, executor, property in Hartley Township, $190,000.
• Eugene R. Baylor, Patricia L. Baylor to Patricia L. Baylor, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dog House Rod and Gun Club to Thunder Ridge Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• John W. Aunkst to John W. Aunkst, Tricia A. Aunkst, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Melissa K. Baumer, Melissa K. Spear to Melissa K. Spear, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Abram M. Zimmerman, Wilma Z. Zimmerman to West Buffalo Township, storm water management facility maintenance agreement, no cash consideration.
• Teresa L. Badman, Teresa L. Badman Yoder, Levi Yoder to Haley M. Machamer, Derrick S. Toeves, property in Union Township, $229,000.
• Curt Heitzman to Benjamin Ray Stahl, Samantha Lynn Stahl, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Swati Bhise to Swati Bhise, Devika Bhise, Nicholas Gilson, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Dirt King LLC, Melvin L. Schlegel Jr. member to Gregory L. Hollenbach, Bethany N. Hollenbach, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Mark Peter Harer, Mary Eizabeth Harer to Noah. E. Meyers, Patricia A. Meyers, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harvey Reiff, Ella Mae Reiff to Elaine M. Nolt, property in West Buffalo Township, $130,000.
• Lavern D. Reiff, Velma S. Reiff to Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Aaron J. Locker, Marisa R. Locker to Jared C. Goss, Leah R. Goss, property in White Deer Township, $241,000.
• Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler to Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
