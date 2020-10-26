Warrior Run superintendent inks new contract

TURBOTVILLE — The superintendent of the Warrior Run School District has been granted a new contract, which extends through the conclusion of the 2026 school year.
During a meeting held Monday via Zoom, the school board approved a new contract for Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, running July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026. Prior to the meeting, Hack said the contract includes a $3,000 annual pay increase.
Hack was hired as superintendent in 2016 at a salary of $107,500, with that contract stipulating he would receive a $3,000 annual increase.
In November 2018, Hack’s salary was increased from $113,500 to $123,500, with the stipulation that the $3,000 annual increase would remain in place.
He was initially hired as the district’s assistant middle school principal in 2012.
Multiple board members on Monday thanked Hack for his dedication to the district.
“It truly is an honor and a blessing to serve in our community,” Hack said, adding that he couldn’t do his job without the support of faculty, staff and board members.
“Thank you for the faith and trust you put in me,” he said.
The board approved replacing 1,900 feet of a main which supplies water to the district’s middle school/high school complex from the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
Erin Threet, of district engineering firm HRG, said the existing water main is old, with some areas exposed above ground.
“There is some worry about the longevity of the existing line that is servicing the school,” she said.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said if the water main would break, classes would have to switch to a virtual learning environment until it could be replaced.
“We cannot have school without water,” he said.
With permitting and design work estimated to take 15 to 19 months to complete, with construction expected to take six months, Threet said it could be 18 to 24 months until the project is complete.
Following the meeting, Hack said the project will cost $647,700. During the meeting, he said it will be paid for through the capital reserve fund.
The board approved submitting documents associated with a proposed $41.9 million plan to construct a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects, said the board’s Monday approval of submitting PlanCon Part D and PlanCon Part E documents to the state was the next step in the process, following an August public hearing that was held on the project.
According to Bell, Part D focuses on the proposed costs of the project, while Part E features design-development documents which will be reviewed by a state architect.
During the August hearing, Bell said the school is proposed to be three stories and 99,000 square feet. It was noted during the hearing that the project includes several upgrades to athletic facilities, including building new baseball, softball and practice fields. In addition, the football stadium is proposed to be updated to support football, track, soccer and field hockey on a synthetic-turf and all-weather track surface.
The board also on Monday approved entering into an agreement with Special Olympics of Pennsylvania for Warrior Run to launch a bocce ball team.
Julie Petrin, the district’s special education supervisor, said Warrior Run was approached by Special Olympics about forming a bocce ball team to be comprised of four special education and four regular education students.
“The whole point is to create inclusive opportunities for kids,” Petrin said.
She said the Shikellamy and Southern Columbia school districts are also forming teams, which Warrior Run will compete against. Petrin said Special Olympics will be fully funding the first year of the program, and has offered to fundraise to cover its second year. It will be up to the district to consider continuing the program after that point.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Shania Ackley, elementary autism support, $11 per hour; Eric Wertman, head varsity boys basketball coach, $5,225; Pat Ross, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, $3,560; Jeff Olaf, head junior high boys basketball coach, $2,790; Brian Marr, assistant junior high boys basketball coach, $2,340; Rachel Herb, head varsity girls basketball coach, $4,950 in year one, $5,090 in second year; Tim Scheller, assistant varsity girls basketball coach, $3,375; Brian Shaffer, head junior high girls basketball coach; Corey Dufrene, assistant junior high girls basketball coach, $2,340; Derrick Zechman, assistant wrestling coach, $3,375; Robert Cross, head junior high wrestling coach, $2,790; and Jason Guffey, assistant junior high wrestling coach, $2,340.
• The following teacher mentors, with each to receive a $650 stipend: Megan Minnig for Kristie Stahl; Alana Myers for Emily Sampsell; Lynn Greenawalt for Katrina Carpenter; and Sarah Starr for Erin Demcher.
• A bid by Francine Bishop to lease 18 acres of farmland on district property for a five-year period, running Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2025. Bishop will lease the land for farming at a rate of $227 per acre.
Peyton Haines, a second-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. Haines is the daughter of Steven and Mariah Haines of Watsontown.
Board members JJ Lyons and Jennifer Meule were absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss personnel and legal matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.