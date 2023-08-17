LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg church is looking to decrease its carbon footprint, while increasing its ability to minister.
“I have a solar array at my home,” explained Dr. Maggie Chappen, a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. “I know the savings it gives our family. There have literally been months without an electric bill.”
A member of the church vestry, Chappen explained that the decision to install a solar array at the church primarily came about due the reality that the church energy costs were increasing.
“We have a weekly newsletter at the church and through that I introduced the concept of a solar array to the congregation,” said Chappen. “The church has had an environmental service committee for several years and is fortunate to have engineers in the congregation who have been very helpful in determining where energy savings can occur.”
Chappen estimates the church will save $4,000 a year in electricity costs, and earn $1,000 in renewable energy credits.
Chappen said the Episcopal Church, on the national level, has a Creation Care initiative. That is an ambitious plan to reduce the carbon footprint by 2030.
In addition to saving money, Chappen said the church aims to be both environmental responsible and inspirational with its solar array.
Those involved with St. Andrews hope other churches, businesses and individuals see the benefits of solar.
“The whole topic of climate change is often dismal, but we want to bring about hope, and hopefully change, as people see the solar array from Route 15. If we inspire other churches to do this, it would be a good thing. The church should be in a position to disperse disparity,” said Chappen.
The project cost the church about $67,000 for 52 solar panels.
“We did have to upgrade a portion of the roof of the church and that also cost about $15,000,” Chappen said. “The problem with these projects is you need to have the money up front.”
A church member provided the funds for the project. The member will be paid back over a period of time.
Chappen said the big change for the church was last summer when the inflation reduction act was passed. The act made it possible for nonprofits to receive $20,000 to put towards the project. The church will also be looking at grants to cover the costs.
Chappen said the solar array will impact the church’s ministry plans.
“We are serious about doing our part in the community, but when we have to dip into our discretionary funds to pay our energy bills that lessens our impact on what we can do,” said Chappen.
Chappen said the church donates to Haven Ministry, the Heiter Center, Shepherd of the Streets and is running a diaper bank.
“We hope to expand our ministry opportunities in other areas with the money we save on our energy bills,” she said.
The church is also looking at other ways to improve their carbon footprint.
“One of our next projects is to set up a rain water collection system to be able to water the church’s garden,” Chappen said. “That’s a smaller project that will reduce our pubic water use.”
She said the church has also been upgrading its lighting from incandescent to LED bulbs, and the is reglazing stained glass windows to make them more energy efficient.
Chappen advises other organizations to look at where they can save on their energy costs as well.
“Look at your energy bill, look at the Pa.gov website,” she said. “Also on that website are solar installers that will come out and do a proposal for no cost. Make sure you get multiple estimates before making a decision on which way your organization wants to go.
“I would be happy to discuss with institutions or individuals on how they can get on track at looking into a solar array,” she continued. “We are quickly coming to a point if we don’t take care of our carbon footprint we won’t be able to achieve clean air, clean water, and healthy food for generations to come.”
