Celebrating the artistry of Bill Raup

MILTON — Tarry Shop, located at 65 Broadway St., Milton, will be celebrating the artistry of the late Bill Raup during an event to be held Saturday, June 4.
Raup was known locally for creating a series of pottery replicas of local homes and buildings. He was also an accomplished artist in many other fields.
His works will be on display at Tarry Shop. The day will include a 10 a.m. panel discussion about his art with family members, collectors, and creative colleagues. The discussion will happen on the second floor of Tarry Shop and will be live-streamed to a TV on the first floor.
At 11:30 a.m., there will be a buy, sell, swap opportunity.
Refreshments will be available and customers can receive a free Raup building, while supplies last.
