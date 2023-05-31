Penn College presents DAISY awards

Eric Kilpatrick and Margaret Faust

 PROVIDED BY JENNIFER A. CLINE/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently presented DAISY Awards, which recognize nursing excellence, to a student who showed compassion to an infant patient and to a member of the college’s nursing faculty, who was recognized for her caring attitude toward students.

Eric A. Kilpatrick, a Lewisburg resident who is pursuing an associate degree in nursing, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students, while Margaret M. Faust, associate professor of nursing, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

