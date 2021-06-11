HARRISONBURG, Va. — Erynn Stauder, of Lewisburg, graduated cum laude with a degree in marketing from James Madison University, during commencement exercises held in May.
Stauder graduates with honors
Kevin Mertz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Clarion University announces dean's list
- AP wins 2 Pulitzers for photos of pandemic pain, US unrest
- US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom
- 'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers
- Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach
- The Latest: 2021 Pulitzer Prizes honor journalism, arts
- Hungary: Bill would ban 'promoting' homosexuality to minors
- Harris touts child care funding and payments to families
Most Popular
Articles
- Susan R. Keifer
- Milton man charged in alleged sexual assault
- Mifflinburg man charged with rape, strangulation
- Steven E. Rider
- Triple homicide suspect in custody
- Shearer appointed Milton mayor
- Police identify theft suspect, name not yet released
- Warrior Run to consider field house construction
- Richard L. Jarrett
- Nicholas D. Ney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.