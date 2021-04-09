LEWISBURG — A call to a “possible house fire” at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, April 3 to 504 N. Fourth St., Lewisburg, led to a paraphernalia charge being filed against its only resident.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police investigated after the fire in a living room was extinguished and charged David S. Goss, 57, of Lewisburg, with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Papers filed in District Count alleged that Goss left the residence “for a few minutes” and returned to find the structure filled with smoke.
On further investigation, Goss allegedly admitted to regularly smoking marijuana using a “water bong” which was found at the residence. A rubber bong and wooden pipe, also purportedly used for smoking marijuana, were also seized.
Police were alerted by William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jamie Blount after firefighters said they observed suspected drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
