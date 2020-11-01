MILTON — As he carefully placed his camera along the Milton Model Train Museum's 20-by-60-foot display, John Nevill Jr. said he's enjoying discovering things about the display which he never noticed before.
He said the many small figurines which dot the display have their own unique features.
"There's a guy pulling a skid that has a goofy look on his face," Nevill said.
A volunteer with the museum, Nevill has logged hours taking up-close photos of figurines, buildings, cars and other features which are situated throughout the display.
Those photos will be placed on a thumb drive, and projected on a television at the museum so those who visit over the holidays can have an up-close view of display features they may have otherwise missed.
"I thought I'd spend some time and show people things they will see, but in a different way," Nevill said. "I'm pretty much (taking photos of) anything small... I'm calling this up-close and personal."
Nevill is using his Nikon Super Zoom and a Nikon point-and-shoot camera to take the photos. To date, he's captured 480 images.
"There's probably going to be close to 600 by the time I'm done," he said.
When he's spent time taking photos of the display, Nevill has logged four or five hours each session.
"I've got 20 hours in it right now," he said.
Volunteers have been preparing the museum — located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street — for its annual holiday open house.
The museum is scheduled to be open: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; and 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 27.
Nevill said those who visit the museum during the holidays should wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. He said open house protocol could change, based on governmental guidelines due to COVID-19.
The museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge scale model collection of the late Rev. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The display features a 1950s-era replica of Milton and has continued to expand over the last 12 years.
Admission to the museum is free.
Donations to support the museum can be sent to: Milton Model Train Museum, 139 S. Front St., Milton PA 17847.
