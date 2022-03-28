Firefighters credited with saving pets from mobile home fire

WHITE DEER — Firefighters are being credited with saving two family pets from a mobile home fire which broke out at 5:45 a.m. Monday at 245 Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Koch said the fire broke out on a porch, and spread throughout the home, located in the White Deer Mobile Home Park. There were no injuries.
"Crews from White Deer Township and the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were on scene for approximately two hours," Koch said. "Firefighters were credited with saving two family pets."
The residents, whom Koch did not identify, are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be investigating the cause.
