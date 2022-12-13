LEWISBURG — “It’s more of a human problem than a duck problem.”
That’s what East Buffalo Township Supervisor Jim Knight said about those who feed ducks in the township.
Nine residents — plus several online — attended the East Buffalo Township Supervisors meeting Monday night to hear what the township has planned with potentially eliminating ducks that frequent a pond beside the township’s recycling center and the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.
John DiLeonardo, executive director and anthrozoologist, board president of Duck Defenders, spoke with the supervisors via Zoom. Duck Defenders is an online resource center for domestic waterfowl rescue and wild and domestic waterfowl advocacy in North America, advising sanctuaries, rescues, and private citizens all across the continent about how to save the lives of ducks, geese, and swans in their communities.
Duck Defenders also rescues hundreds of domestic ducks, geese, and swans every year from slaughterhouses, abandonment, neglect, or injury: transporting wild waterfowl to licensed wildlife rehabilitators for treatment and treating, fostering, and transporting domestic waterfowl to reputable homes and sanctuaries throughout the United States.
DiLeonardo said he’s been in touch with Kyle Van Why, of the United States Department of Agriculture, who will be trapping the ducks for disease testing.
“Twenty percent of the ducks in question are domesticated ducks which were dumped off illegally,” DiLeonardo claimed.
He said non-native duck species compete with native species and badly damage plant ecosystems. He claimed the USDA is looking at trapping at least 20% of the ducks in the problem area of the township. The issue is now finding locations for the domesticated ducks to live.
Brian Auman, who was involved with the Kidsburg Project at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg, said in July and August water samples of Bull Run were taken in the area of Kidsburg. They revealed that three out of four tests in July, and four out of five tests in August turned up higher than normal concentrations of harmful bacteria, thus making the levels unsafe for human recreation, especially for young children. Auman said he believes it’s from waterfowl waste which travels downstream.
“I’m really concerned about human health. I’m all about saving wildlife, but I also want to keep our public’s health in mind,” said Auman.
Meanwhile, Dawn Moore with Save The Geese, Bloomsburg, said she’s not so sure Auman’s claims are correct.
“In the case of the geese in Bloomsburg, it was proven through DNA testing that the geese did not create the bacterial problems but that human DNA was found and that humans were responsible for the issues with water quality,” Moore claimed.
She suggested the board of supervisors order DNA testing of the water quality to determine whether the ducks are the problem before removing them.
Moore also recommended: Removing the domestic ducks and having them relocated; starting a feeding ban; and placing oil over the duck’s eggs found in the nest, or replacing live eggs with wooden eggs.
East Buffalo Township resident Cody Stevens suggested increasing the fines for dropping off domesticated animals and feeding the ducks.
Supervisor Char Gray said there are no feeding signs posted at the pond beside the township offices, but there are no such signs at the park. Gray, also a member of the Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority (BVRA), said she would see to it that the BVRA knows about the issue. She will encourage the organization to place signage up advising to not feed the ducks.
Those in the township will see a slight increase for property taxes in 2023. Supervisors on Monday approved the $7.2 million budget.
While the budget reflects a 6.9% increase over 2022, supervisors said there is a $2 million carryover from the previous year.
Am increase in the fire tax will cause the overall taxes to go up. The overall tax millage for the township will become 4.31 for 2023. That equates to $431 in taxes on every $100,000 of accessed property value. The only change in millage is that the fire fund is currently at .45 mills. This will change to .50 mills, resulting in a 50-cent increase for every $1,000 of assessed value.
Knight said Bucknell University does not contribute to either fire protection or police services in the township. Supervisors are working at communicating with Bucknell the need to do so.
Supervisors accepted a bid by Beck and Platt to provide fuel for the township in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.