MILTON — The Central PA Chamber Pledged Asset Loan (PAL) program is assisting local businesses with various needs.
At the end of 2020, the chamber fulfilled its mission in getting one of its newest programs off the ground to further help member businesses and organizations.
Ann Hilliard, owner of RE/MAX Bridges — Lewisburg (as well as RE/MAX Bridges — Watsontown and RE/MAX River Valley Realty), along with her husband Dave, closed on a loan with Milton Savings Bank to purchase a former restaurant at 2006 W. Market St., Lewisburg. As early as March, it will become Ann’s newest office.
The chamber opened a certificate of deposit with Milton Savings Bank, serving as a Pledged Asset Loan and freeing up some of the Hilliards’ cash for various renovation projects to make the location ready and open for business.
“That little bit extra certainly did help,” Ann said. “It really was a pretty streamlined process, and if you are considering a purchase for your business, I’d strongly encourage you to reach out.”
All Central PA Chamber members and member financial institutions are eligible to participate in the PAL program, which was a project of the chamber’s Business & Finance Committee and supported by the organization’s longtime investments.
In December, chamber President/CEO Tea Jay Aikey and board Treasurer Cheryl Rheppard signed for the certificate of deposit at Milton Savings Bank.
“I was excited to sign the security pledge, which helps our member secure a mortgage loan to help grow their business,” Rheppard said. “The PAL program is a fantastic benefit the Central PA Chamber of Commerce offers to its members.”
Lisa Grant, VP/chief lending officer with MSB, said they were proud to be involved.
“We’re pleased to be a part of this program for the Central PA Chamber,” Grant said. “It’s a great opportunity for our customers and chamber members. It gives them the opportunity to make a down payment, which they may not have had.
A chamber PAL could be as high as 10 percent of the business loan, not to exceed $25,000. There is a cap on the total loan amount available, so don’t delay if interested.
“Our Pledged Asset Loan program is for anyone,” Aikey said. “It could be the young owner of a successful business who doesn’t have a lot of assets yet, the long-standing business owner looking to make some upgrades, and the business owners that are making a comeback from the COVID-19 shutdown periods.
“Mention PAL to your financial institution or lender and see how it can help you.”
For more information, call 570-742-7341 and visit www.centralpachamber.com/pal.
