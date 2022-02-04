WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Gregg D. Caruso, professor of philosophy at SUNY Corning will present a talk titled “Rejecting Retributivism: Free Will, Punishment and Criminal Justice,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in room D-001 of the Lycoming College Academic Center.
"Retributivism," as Caruso defines it, is a long-standing motivation for legal punishment by which a wrong-doer is punished for knowingly doing something wrong. Caruso will outline six reasons the criminal justice system should reject the practice and adopt a public health-quarantine model of prevention, social justice, rehabilitation and the individual’s well being.
Caruso is a visiting fellow at the New College of the Humanities (NCH London), and honorary professor of philosophy at Macquarie University (Australia). His talk is open to the public at no charge.
