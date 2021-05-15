MIFFLINBURG — Giving a "voice" to indigenous American cuisine has been a long-standing goal of one Union County entrepreneur.
With that in mind, Joe Haber opened Tomahawks Tacos at 456 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, in early April. He had previously been selling his unique-to-the-area foods from the Lewisburg Farmer's Market.
Though some items on his menu are corn-based like foods from the southwest, Tomahawks offerings are authentically Native American more than anything else. Ingredients in a chorizo taco include ground venison, while roasted squash and red beans are in another.
Opening an "indigenous American restaurant" was not only a good opportunity, but also a good fit for a man with a Native American roots.
"I am Mohawk specifically," Haber explained. "That is where I get the drive to do this."
The venture has led to introspection about the role of food in a culture and how that culture can be sustained by its cooking.
"If I am going to be cooking this for a living every day, am I going to just make spaghetti and meatballs?" Haber asked. "What is the rhyme or the reason for what you are doing? It's given me a chance to come back to my roots."
Though the family was steeped in the culture, Haber's mom never cooked Mohawk.
"My mom cooked for us every day but it was just a lot of steak and potatoes," Haber said. "There wasn't any kind of real Native American recipes. This space is giving me a chance to explore that."
The corn-based framework at Tomahawks hints at food from another region, but the fillings are indigenous to the Middle Atlantic and an acknowledgment of its original inhabitants.
"This is all based on cooking as local as possible from here," Haber mused. "What was here before anything else? Where are our roots as a community, the path of beyond the Pennsylvania Dutch, before any of that?"
Tomahawks Tacos is open Fridays and Saturdays for now, with longer hours planned as more equipment comes in and employees are trained.
