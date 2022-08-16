Meter regs to be enforced on Saturdays

Enforcement of Saturday parking meter regulations, long-posted on Lewisburg meters, will become routine in the month ahead.

 MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — Saturday enforcement of Lewisburg parking meter violations will soon become a regular part of borough life.

Borough Manager William Lowthert said parking enforcement personnel issued warnings to motorists who did not feed the parking meters during a three-hour period on the most recent Saturday.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.