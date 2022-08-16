LEWISBURG — Saturday enforcement of Lewisburg parking meter violations will soon become a regular part of borough life.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said parking enforcement personnel issued warnings to motorists who did not feed the parking meters during a three-hour period on the most recent Saturday.
Lowthert said another Saturday of warnings is likely with regular enforcement coming on Saturdays after that.
“The meters have always been active Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Lowthert said. “There has been no change to the ordinance or change to anything along those lines. We just have not been particularly active at enforcing meters on Saturdays.”
Saturday enforcement hours are printed on the meters, but Lowthert said enforcement was only done occasionally. The fine for a violation is $8 if paid withing 48 hours, $15 dollars after that with a summary allegation filed if a ticket remains unpaid.
Lowthert says Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, was alerted of the decision to step up enforcement. Some businesses were apparently taken by surprise, so an additional LDP email blast will be forthcoming.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
