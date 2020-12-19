WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced that Loyalsock Township High School junior Hibah Khan has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for Pennsylvania’s 12th District.
The Congressional App Challenge is designed to engage student creativity and encourage participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education fields.
The Congressional App Challenge is sponsored by the Internet Education Foundation (IEF), which assists offices in hosting the challenges in their individual districts. Khan created a web application for a new community group, the Williamsport Youth Organization (WYO).
She built a responsive website using HTML, CSS and JavaScript to inform the community of WYO’s mission, activities and partnerships. Khan’s winning creation will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website.
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle school and high school students in participating districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.