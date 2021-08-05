Golfer scores hole in one during YMCA benefit

SELINSGROVE — Barry Derr scored a hole in one during the 30th annual Truman H. Purdy Memorial Golf Tournament, to benefit the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. The tournament was held recently at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Derr scored the hone in one on No. 3, using an 8 iron to hit from 152 yards. He won $25,000.
Cash prizes were awarded to the top three teams in each flight.
Prize winners were:
• Flight one: Barth, Kapsar, Shellenburger and Wilburn, $300; Bowman, Boyer, Campbell and Solomon, $200; and Boecker, Forstein, Lane and Purdy, $100.
• Flight two: Malcolm, Mathe, Purdy and Smith, $300; Campbell, Campbell, Marshall and Zeigler, $200; and Kalinowski, Kavulich, Korjeski and Nicolosi, $100.
• Flight three: Delbo, Reed, Reichenbach and Schon, $300; Cartillo, Evans, Herr and Ritchey, $200; and Hackenberg, Klock, Mattivi and Smeltz, $100.
