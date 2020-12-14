MIFFLINBURG — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hope's Haven Food Pantry at Christ's United Lutheran Church, located west of Mifflinburg on Route 45, will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The pantry will be open Wednesday, Dec. 23, for a distribution which will include a special Christmas box, as well as the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club distribution.
For more information, email kim@4bellschurch.com or call 570-716-5601.
