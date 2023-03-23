MILTON — It was during the second play of the first scrimmage game before the season started that running back Chris Doyle felt a pop in his knee.
“I was running, then stopped, twisted, and it just popped. I felt it. I feel like I heard it. But I definitely felt it,” said Doyle, a sophomore at Milton Area High School. “It was probably the most painful thing I’ve felt.”
Anatomically speaking, that pop was the sound of Doyle’s anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament tearing.
“It’s a multi-ligament knee injury. That’s the easy way of saying it,” explained Matt Gelbaugh, Milton’s Geisinger athletic trainer.
It’s the kind of injury that takes time — a lot of time — to heal.
“This is almost a year of rehab. That’s a long time for someone to be out,” said Gelbaugh. “It’s slow. It’s one of those ones where we progress a little bit and then we have to plateau and we progress a little bit and we have to plateau. And the hard part for someone like myself is, especially now at six months, is how do I keep it interesting and keep him moving forward without him getting bored or frustrated.”
However, Doyle, a running back who had rushed more than 1,000 yards during his freshman year, was no stranger to hard work.
“Starting out was a pain. It was hard to do just about anything,” said Doyle. “Now I feel more normal.”
The long road back to normalcy first began with a quick response to Doyle’s injury on the field.
“Our policy for any athletic trainer, that’s a Geisinger athletic trainer, is that we are available for any home event. With football, we’re home and away events as well,” said Gelbaugh. “We’re at every home event and every practice.”
Gelbaugh is one of approximately 100 Geisinger athletic trainers that works across 40 school districts, 11 universities, and two semi-pro teams. He was also the first point of contact after Doyle’s injury.
“Pretty much it’s immediately me doing the special testing, protecting, providing what care I can, then getting in touch with people at Geisinger and getting him seen within 24 hours,” said Gelbaugh.
In Doyle’s case, he was injured on a Saturday, seen by a physician on a Monday, and had surgery within the next two weeks.
“It definitely meant a lot to me that they could get me in as quickly as they could. I know sometimes, if you don’t have good (medical professionals) like my trainer Matt, then you could have to get surgery later,” said Doyle. “I’m glad I got in, and I should hopefully be back by the first game (of next season) because they got me in so quickly.”
Doyle isn’t back to 100% yet, but he has a team of dedicated individuals working to help get him there by next fall.
“This is not a one-man show. Everybody is involved. We have our athletic trainers, we have our physicians, we have our physical therapists, we have a strength and conditioning coach here,” said Gelbaugh. “Chris is a once in a lifetime athlete. He’s great to work with. He’s one of those that will give you 110%. But we only need 95% for now.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
