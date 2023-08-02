DANVILLE — Emergency medical services (EMS) providers and fellow first responders were recognized for service to their community recently during Geisinger’s EMS Provider of the Year Awards reception, which took place just before a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders home game at PNC Field in Moosic.

The 17th installment of the awards ceremony was part of a larger reception honoring nearly 200 first responders and their family members. Dinner and tickets to the ballgame were provided for all participants.

