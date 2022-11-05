LEWISBURG — Connecting, exploring and inspiring people with a common love of the water is the main focus of the 17th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium, which wraps up today in Lewisburg.
Experts in the field of watershed science and engineering are presenting a wide range of topics as the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment, along with the Pennsylvania Water Resources Research Center at Penn State.
This year’s theme includes topics such as river health and resiliency, watershed art, ecological contribution to society, community partnerships, and renewable energy.
Chairman for the Symposium Dr. Bill Hayes said there are opportunities for the public to ask questions and have breakout discussions exploring the deep connections to rivers-spiritually, recreationally, and ecologically.
Rivers from across the United States were featured in oral and poster presentations from over 150 faculty, students, and professionals.
Hayes said "the event is not a high-brow event," as members of the general public were encouraged to interact with academics and professionals through presentations and breakout discussions.
“This year’s event brings together many different stories and perspectives about the importance of rivers and watersheds in our lives,” said Hayes. “Voices included Native American leaders, scientists from across the United States, and professional fly fishermen who earn their living working on the water." There were oral and poster presentations from universities, conservancies, emergency response officials, and state and federal agencies. "There is something for everyone."
"Our rivers are precious to us, our goal is a common one to have students and the public to work together towards a sustainable future for this region," said Hayes.
Hayes also said his students were presenting their work on using trees and left over logs taken from the clearing of gas fracking sites to create trout habitat in area streams and watersheds.
Among those participating in the symposium is Friday's keynote speaker Sid Hill, Tadodaho (chief) of the Onondaga and Keeper of the Flame of the Six Nation Haudenosaunee Confederacy.
The Onondaga are located in Syracuse, N.Y. and Hill travels across the country advocating for environmental awareness and land protection. This past July, the largest return of land in New York history occurred when 1,000 acres were returned to the Onondaga.
“The giveback is an opportunity to apply traditional ecological knowledge to renew our stewardship obligations to restore these lands and waters and to preserve them for the future generations yet to come,” Hill said.
Among other presenters at the symposium were Betty Lyons, president and executive director of the American Indian Law Alliance, who presented a program titled "Sacred Waters: An Indigenous People's Perspective." An indigenous and environmental activist, Lyons is a citizen of the Onondaga Nation.
Lance Wilt, world-renowned fly-fishing guide and author, presented a program titled "Ever Changing Rivers - A Professional Guide's Perspective." Wilt coached the United States Youth Fly Fishing Team to its first gold medal in an international competition. A fly-fishing guide for the past two decades in North and South America, he has authored several technical articles in industry leading publications.
Jeff Janvrin, a Habitat Specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, delivered a session titled " Healing Rivers: A Conservation Biologists Perspective. Janvrin is helping improve the river ecology in the upper Mississippi River basin.
Representatives from environmental organizations from across the region also had exhibits on hand. Among them the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency discussing flooding events across the state. DCNR and their restorative efforts in Pennsylvania's forests.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
