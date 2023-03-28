New paranormal group plans investigations

VANDERGRIFT — For anyone who has wondered how to explain something unexplainable, there’s a new group in Vandergrift that might be right up your alley.
The 12 O’Clock Society for Paranormal Investigation is a public group for people looking to socialize, explore paranormal topics and conduct paranormal investigations.
The group is based in Vandergrift but travels throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley and Western Pennsylvania to examine what they think could be paranormal activity.
Friends Tim Gourley and Tina Mendicino Roberto, both Vandergrift residents, recently created the group.
“We thought we could expand on the interest that happened last year during the Witching Hours Night Market event held last October in Vandergrift,” Gourley said.
Gourley hosted free walking ghost tours during the Witching Hours event.
The group hosted its first meeting Feb. 26 at Honey and Heart Candle Co. on Grant Avenue in downtown Vandergrift. Organizers said attendance exceeded expectations.
“The first meeting was primarily to gauge interest,” Roberto said. “There were 10 more people than expected. We had to bring in more chairs, and this group hasn’t been advertised much.”
The group is exploring the possibility of adding a remote attendance option.
The group is open to anyone 18 or older. Membership is free, but dues could be added in the future, organizers said.
The group is organizing paranormal investigations at several locations in Vandergrift.
Gourley’s wife, Shannon, owns Honey and Heart. She said she experienced paranormal activity after the death of her mother.
She said she is interested in hearing other people’s perceptions of spirits and joined the group to learn more.
Vandergrift business owner Lisa Bonello Brunermer recently joined.
“I grew up in a house on First Street in Leechburg that people said was haunted. I would hear footsteps on the stairs,” Brunermer said. “There was a medium at our meeting, and I find that fascinating. I’m very interested, but it’s a bit scary for me because I don’t want anything evil to come up. I don’t think our energy ever disappears.”
Local medium Sarah Davis was a guest speaker at the group’s first meeting.
“I would like a medium to come in and see if they pick anything up,” Brunermer said. “Sometimes, I wonder because the building is so old and how many lives went through.”
Brunermer said she plans to attend the next meeting and encouraged anyone interested in the paranormal to show up.
Meetings will be held monthly at various businesses in Vandergrift. The next meeting is set for noon Sunday, March 26 at Allusion Brewing Co. on Grant Avenue.
The group plans to host kid- and family-friendly events in the future.
“Like campfire ghost stories and haunts that kids could attend accompanied by a parent or guardian,” Roberto said.
