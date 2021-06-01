MILTON — A class which has persevered through a mold outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic had reason to celebrate, and look toward the future, on Tuesday evening.
Three student speakers reflected on their years in school, and spoke of the future which lies ahead, during a celebration of the Class of 2021, held at the Milton Area High School.
Valedictorian Morgan Solomon, Salutatorian Tyler Flederbach and class Treasurer Ethan Russell were the keynote speakers during commencement ceremonies for Milton's Class of 2021.
Russell reflected on "the best of times" and "some of the worst" which the class members experienced together.
"We are through the stressful days of AP courses and the seemingly never ending English vocabulary lists," he said. "We also survived the mold that infiltrated our classrooms and hallways (in 2018), and endured one of the toughest times of our lives throughout the COVID pandemic."
He urged the students to build on the success they obtained in high school.
"In life we will not always succeed, but remember that the opportunity to succeed is always within our reach," Russell said. "Despite mistakes that we will all make, we will find that the average can achieve greatness, no matter if you are only recognized by the world or by a few."
He added that achieving greatness is "not about gaining money or recognition."
"Leave those with whom you cross paths with a little more happiness and hope," Russell said. "Our time here will not be remembered by grades, likes, favorites our popularity, but by our relationships that we have created, the kind of person we all strive to be."
Flederbach described the commencement ceremony as "a pivotal moment" in the lives of the Class of 2021.
"We are finally let go, thrown into the world, given the freedom that many of us have been craving for a long time," he said. "Let us not forget that with this freedom comes a great responsibility, the responsibility to change the world."
Like Russell, he also encouraged his classmates to "strive for greatness."
"Many of us have been striving for greatness for 17, 18, maybe even 19 years and now is not the time to give up," Flederbach said. "Never give up, and don't waste the opportunity that you are being given."
Solomon noted that none of the classmates know what their futures hold.
"Today, we finally think we have it all figured out, but something might come around the corner and smash all our plans," she said. "We need to make sure to improvise, adapt and overcome."
Like Russell, Solomon also reflected on the students struggling through the school's mold outbreak three years ago and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We don't curl up into a ball and cry, at least not for long," she said. "We deal with the changing world as it comes. Now we have to manage a big change in our lives, but I think we're ready for it.
"We've been ready for everything else, even if we didn't feel like we were, so why would this be any different?"
Solomon told her classmates they must always be willing to keep learning.
"We're not surprised by yesterday anymore because it already happened," she said. "The biggest uncertainty for us is just around the corner, so we know that things are going to get that much more interesting."
The one thing the class members know for certain is that they're moving on, Solomon said.
"We may not know what we're going to do tomorrow, but like Robin Williams said in one of his last lines 'how interesting,'" she said. "Congratulations Class of 2021, we made it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.