UNIVERSITY PARK — The ongoing detection of avian influenza in wild birds and domestic flocks in several Eastern and Midwestern states is prompting calls from Penn State poultry experts for flock owners — and others who may come into proximity to flocks — to step up their biosecurity practices.
At risk is Pennsylvania's large poultry industry, the state's second-largest agricultural sector with production valued at more than $1 billion annually. Pennsylvania is ranked fourth among states in egg production, and Lancaster County is among the top four counties nationally in sales of poultry and eggs.
As of Feb. 28, the Eurasian H5N1 strain of avian flu had been confirmed in: Commercial poultry flocks in Delaware, Kentucky and Indiana; in small backyard or hobby flocks in Michigan, Virginia, Maine and New York; and in about 250 wild waterfowl in nine Eastern states that, like Pennsylvania, are part of the Atlantic flyway for migratory birds.
Avian influenza, often abbreviated as HPAI, kills most poultry that become infected. The natural reservoir for all avian flu viruses, including the HPAI virus of current concern, is migratory waterfowl, which often do not develop symptoms.
"No confirmed cases of this highly pathogenic H5N1 virus have been reported in Pennsylvania to date," said Gregory Martin, Penn State Extension poultry educator based in Lancaster County. "But with cases in surrounding states and in migratory birds traveling the Atlantic flyway, we should assume that the virus is present in our state."
That means that all flock owners — whether they have two birds or 2 million — should have biosecurity precautions in place, according to John Boney, assistant professor of poultry science and Vernon E. Norris Faculty Fellow of Poultry Nutrition in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences.
The team advises flock owners and managers to review and enhance their biosecurity plans, while following these practices immediately:
• Keep poultry away from other birds.
• Immediately clean up feed spills to avoid attracting wild birds on your premises.
• Limit visitors to only those essential for business. Make sure all visitors follow your biosecurity plan.
• Wear dedicated footwear and clothing while servicing your poultry to minimize the potential spread of the virus.
• Sanitize boots, hands and tools before entering your flock premises.
The extension poultry team recommends that who is keeping birds and notices a large amount of unexplained sickness in their flock should call the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852, option 1, for help.
More information on avian influenza, its symptoms in poultry, biosecurity recommendations and instructions for reporting suspected cases is available on the Penn State Extension website, https://extension.psu.edu/avian-influenza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.