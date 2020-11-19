HARRISBURG — Another daily record was set Thursday as the commonwealth reported 7,126 new cases of COVID-19, based on data released by the Department of Health.
Locally, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 229. The state has reported 288,978 cases since March.
The state reported 116 new deaths and since March, 9,581 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.
Data showed there are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 628 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
New deaths were reported in Columbia, Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties on Thursday. Confirmed new cases rose by 68 in Lycoming County, 41 in Union County, 23 in Northumberland County, 18 in Snyder County, five in Columbia County and one in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,944 cases (120 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,425 cases (34 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,234 cases (45 deaths)
• Union County, 1,018 cases (14 deaths)
• Snyder County, 700 cases (19 deaths)
• Montour County, 363 cases (14 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.