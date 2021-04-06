MILTON — A worker involved in scrapping the inside of one of the buildings at the former ACF Industries facility in Milton struck a live electrical panel, sending firefighters rushing to the scene, according to Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr.
Firefighters from Milton and Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company, along with the Milton Police Department, responded at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the former ACF Industries facility on North Arch Street in Milton.
Initially, Derr said the building was charged with electricity after a forklift stuck an electrical line. He expanded on the incident Tuesday evening.
“They are scrapping the place,” Derr said. “A worker hit a live electrical panel and pulled it off the wall.”
There were no injuries. Derr said the fire departments secured the building until PPL Electrical Utilities arrived on scene.
He had no information on the exact status of the building.
“From what we are told, they are scrapping until they get a signed sales agreement,” Derr said. “That’s all they told us.”
Officials from the ACF Industries have not responded to The Standard-Journal’s multiple requests for comment on the status of the facility since November 2019, when employees reported receiving a letter stating the plant would be closing its doors at the end of that year.
Many items from the facility were sold during an online auction, conducted in August 2020.
Volunteers from area fire departments were on the run Tuesday afternoon.
Prior to being called to the ACF facility, firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton, the Warrior Run area and Mifflinburg responded to a brush fire along Bob’s Lane, in the area of Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
The Milton Fire Department’s brush truck was called late Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a mulch fire along Filbert Street.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, multiple fire departments from across upper Northumberland and Union counties were sent scrambling as multiple spot fires broke out in a path along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks stretching across the upper portion of Northumberland County.
Firefighters spent more than an hour traversing the area, knocking down fires burning along the tracks. Responders working on scene believed a passing train likely sparked the brush fires.
